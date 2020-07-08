480 Shade Tree Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This spacious 4-bedroom and 2.5-bath has it all! Crown molding, open floor plan with all bedrooms and laundry upstairs. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, updated appliances, gas stove, and oven. Beautiful designer type paint through the home with 2-inch blinds and loads of natural light. Private Backyard with Patio. Full Sprinkler system. Close to shopping and freeway access for an easy commute to Ft. Worth or Dallas. (Home in process of make ready but available to view).



Red Team Real Estate is a $0 Security Deposit company. All Residents purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy.



All applicants must create a profile at RedTeam.PetScreening.com.