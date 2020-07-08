All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 480 Shade Tree Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
480 Shade Tree Circle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

480 Shade Tree Circle

480 Shade Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

480 Shade Tree Circle, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This spacious 4-bedroom and 2.5-bath has it all! Crown molding, open floor plan with all bedrooms and laundry upstairs. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, updated appliances, gas stove, and oven. Beautiful designer type paint through the home with 2-inch blinds and loads of natural light. Private Backyard with Patio. Full Sprinkler system. Close to shopping and freeway access for an easy commute to Ft. Worth or Dallas. (Home in process of make ready but available to view).

Red Team Real Estate is a $0 Security Deposit company. All Residents purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy.

All applicants must create a profile at RedTeam.PetScreening.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Shade Tree Circle have any available units?
480 Shade Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Shade Tree Circle have?
Some of 480 Shade Tree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Shade Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
480 Shade Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Shade Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 480 Shade Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 480 Shade Tree Circle offer parking?
No, 480 Shade Tree Circle does not offer parking.
Does 480 Shade Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Shade Tree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Shade Tree Circle have a pool?
No, 480 Shade Tree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 480 Shade Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 480 Shade Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Shade Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Shade Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District