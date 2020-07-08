429 Keren Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home with open floor plan. REMODELED 2018 with New kitchen cabinets with granite counters, tile backsplash, both bathrooms updated, New tankless water heater, New carpet in bedrooms, , laminate wood floors, new stainless appliances, new ceiling fans. Crown Molding throughout the house. Flush mount led lights and much more Updated fixtures throughout! Must see! Two car garage, large backyard located in an established neighborhood with quick access to 183, 121, and 820. Agent and renter to verify all information.