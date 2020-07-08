All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 429 Keren Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
429 Keren Place
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:29 PM

429 Keren Place

429 Keren Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

429 Keren Place, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with open floor plan. REMODELED 2018 with New kitchen cabinets with granite counters, tile backsplash, both bathrooms updated, New tankless water heater, New carpet in bedrooms, , laminate wood floors, new stainless appliances, new ceiling fans. Crown Molding throughout the house. Flush mount led lights and much more Updated fixtures throughout! Must see! Two car garage, large backyard located in an established neighborhood with quick access to 183, 121, and 820. Agent and renter to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Keren Place have any available units?
429 Keren Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Keren Place have?
Some of 429 Keren Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Keren Place currently offering any rent specials?
429 Keren Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Keren Place pet-friendly?
No, 429 Keren Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 429 Keren Place offer parking?
Yes, 429 Keren Place offers parking.
Does 429 Keren Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Keren Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Keren Place have a pool?
No, 429 Keren Place does not have a pool.
Does 429 Keren Place have accessible units?
No, 429 Keren Place does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Keren Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Keren Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District