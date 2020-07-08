413 Salem Drive

Amenities

This lovely home located just one block from Chisholm Park, trails, playground, water park, and lake, in a great neighborhood and offers three bedrooms with walk-in closets including master, two remodeled bathrooms a family room with brick hearth fireplace and beam-vaulted ceiling, a kitchen with white cabinets and island, and two-car garage with work bench. Amenities include replaced in 2019 oven, tile and laminate floors, new, 2019 water heater and sprinkler system. Relax and unwind on private backyard uncovered patio under mature trees. Landlord to provide yard maintenance & spray for bugs. Also, Landlord to replace HVAC filter once per month.