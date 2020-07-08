All apartments in Hurst
413 Salem Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

413 Salem Drive

413 Salem Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Salem Drive, Hurst, TX 76054
Mayfair North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This lovely home located just one block from Chisholm Park, trails, playground, water park, and lake, in a great neighborhood and offers three bedrooms with walk-in closets including master, two remodeled bathrooms a family room with brick hearth fireplace and beam-vaulted ceiling, a kitchen with white cabinets and island, and two-car garage with work bench. Amenities include replaced in 2019 oven, tile and laminate floors, new, 2019 water heater and sprinkler system. Relax and unwind on private backyard uncovered patio under mature trees. Landlord to provide yard maintenance & spray for bugs. Also, Landlord to replace HVAC filter once per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

