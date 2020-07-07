405 Crosstimber Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3-2-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Spacious rooms, neutral colors, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances & so much more! Entry opens to the large 20x13 living area with beautiful wood floors. Walk in to the bright dining area where you will enjoy the expansive kitchen with pretty cabinetry, center island, decorative backsplash & built-in microwave. Nice sized bedrooms, lovely master with private bath features a furniture style vanity & WI shower. Second bath has a large vanity, decorative tile & extra storage. Utility room boasts cabinets, a folding area & extra storage. Covered patio, iron fencing and sprinkler system conveniently located to hwys, shopping & minutes to Bell Helicopter.