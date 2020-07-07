All apartments in Hurst
405 Crosstimber Drive

Location

405 Crosstimber Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Hurst Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Wonderful 3-2-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Spacious rooms, neutral colors, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances & so much more! Entry opens to the large 20x13 living area with beautiful wood floors. Walk in to the bright dining area where you will enjoy the expansive kitchen with pretty cabinetry, center island, decorative backsplash & built-in microwave. Nice sized bedrooms, lovely master with private bath features a furniture style vanity & WI shower. Second bath has a large vanity, decorative tile & extra storage. Utility room boasts cabinets, a folding area & extra storage. Covered patio, iron fencing and sprinkler system conveniently located to hwys, shopping & minutes to Bell Helicopter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

