Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL HOUSE READY TO MOVE IN. DESIRABLE LOCATION! CHISHOLM PARK WITH PONDS AND DUCKS,FISHING, JOGGING TRAIL IS ACROSS THE HOUSE.LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY GAS FIRE PLACE. QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD.

$5000 CREDIT TO THE BUYER!!!!

OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE WITH 5% DOWN, AT 5% INTEREST RATE. 20 YEARS NOTE.



.