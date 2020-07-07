All apartments in Hurst
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:43 PM

3300 Dustin Trail

3300 Dustin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Dustin Trail, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Elegant CUSTOM 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in highly desired Madison Place with a POOL and covered outdoor living area. Property backs to an acreage residential estate allowing for a secluded private back yard. Vaulted grand foyer with spiral iron-railed staircase. Custom large tile installed on the diagonal throughout the home. French door study downstairs with custom hardwood built-ins. Powder room downstairs. Large vaulted kitchen with stainless appliances, island, walk-in pantry, eat-in breakfast nook and to top it off open to HUGE vaulted ceiling family room with towering stone fireplace. Master retreat features walnut engineered floors, spacious bathroom, separate tub-shower and oversized closet. Simply stunning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Dustin Trail have any available units?
3300 Dustin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Dustin Trail have?
Some of 3300 Dustin Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Dustin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Dustin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Dustin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Dustin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 3300 Dustin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Dustin Trail offers parking.
Does 3300 Dustin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Dustin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Dustin Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Dustin Trail has a pool.
Does 3300 Dustin Trail have accessible units?
No, 3300 Dustin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Dustin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Dustin Trail has units with dishwashers.

