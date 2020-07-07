3300 Dustin Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Elegant CUSTOM 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in highly desired Madison Place with a POOL and covered outdoor living area. Property backs to an acreage residential estate allowing for a secluded private back yard. Vaulted grand foyer with spiral iron-railed staircase. Custom large tile installed on the diagonal throughout the home. French door study downstairs with custom hardwood built-ins. Powder room downstairs. Large vaulted kitchen with stainless appliances, island, walk-in pantry, eat-in breakfast nook and to top it off open to HUGE vaulted ceiling family room with towering stone fireplace. Master retreat features walnut engineered floors, spacious bathroom, separate tub-shower and oversized closet. Simply stunning