Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy, adorable home on a nice size lot with covered patio. A block from Hurst recreation center and 2 blocks from Hurst Junior High. Home has gone thru some cosmetic updates over the years and even efficiency updates include new windows and TRANE HVAC unit, re plumbed and re wired to today standards. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. Fridge included! Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.