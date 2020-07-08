2932 Oak Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful home just recently updated. Numerous upgrades, Crown Molding throughout house, New carpet on stairs & 2nd floor, fresh interior paint, Recently replaced bathroom tile, Jacuzzi tub remodeled, kitchen remodeled island & fresh paint & handles, new light fixtures, expanded laundry room, Pocket doors in the laundry room, pantry & half bath, recently replaced flooring on the first floor, Recently replaced baseboards throughout, Remodeled the first floor office, Replaced front & back doors, Recently replaced garage door opener, Recently replaced commodes, Recently replaced Hot Water Heater, Solar Screens on all windows, Covered Back Patio 16 by 15 and ext shed 20 by 10 and much more...