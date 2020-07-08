All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 2932 Oak Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
2932 Oak Ridge Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

2932 Oak Ridge Drive

2932 Oakridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2932 Oakridge Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home just recently updated. Numerous upgrades, Crown Molding throughout house, New carpet on stairs & 2nd floor, fresh interior paint, Recently replaced bathroom tile, Jacuzzi tub remodeled, kitchen remodeled island & fresh paint & handles, new light fixtures, expanded laundry room, Pocket doors in the laundry room, pantry & half bath, recently replaced flooring on the first floor, Recently replaced baseboards throughout, Remodeled the first floor office, Replaced front & back doors, Recently replaced garage door opener, Recently replaced commodes, Recently replaced Hot Water Heater, Solar Screens on all windows, Covered Back Patio 16 by 15 and ext shed 20 by 10 and much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Oak Ridge Drive have any available units?
2932 Oak Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Oak Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2932 Oak Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Oak Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Oak Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Oak Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Oak Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 2932 Oak Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Oak Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2932 Oak Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Oak Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Oak Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2932 Oak Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2932 Oak Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2932 Oak Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Oak Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Oak Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District