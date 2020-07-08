All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 240 Simmons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
240 Simmons Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 5:32 PM

240 Simmons Drive

240 Simmons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

240 Simmons Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Listed by Brooks R Murphy. This amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 2 car Garage just south of 183 and just East of 820 gives you quick, direct access to the NorthEast Mall and NRH2O within just a few minutes. This newly remodeled home has a nice sized back yard, perfect tile floors, new granite countertops, a spacious Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and 2 updated bathrooms you will love. Apply online to wrap this home up before its gone! RENT: $1525.00/month, 1248 Square feet, There is NO Fridge and NO PETS allowed. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. $150 one time Admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Rental History, Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.rentfeeder.com, click drop down menu, click &quot;find a rental&quot; and type in address to schedule a viewing or directly apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Simmons Drive have any available units?
240 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 240 Simmons Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
240 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Simmons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 240 Simmons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 240 Simmons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 240 Simmons Drive offers parking.
Does 240 Simmons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Simmons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Simmons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 240 Simmons Drive has a pool.
Does 240 Simmons Drive have accessible units?
No, 240 Simmons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Simmons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Simmons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District