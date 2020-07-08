240 Simmons Drive

Amenities

Listed by Brooks R Murphy. This amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 2 car Garage just south of 183 and just East of 820 gives you quick, direct access to the NorthEast Mall and NRH2O within just a few minutes. This newly remodeled home has a nice sized back yard, perfect tile floors, new granite countertops, a spacious Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and 2 updated bathrooms you will love. Apply online to wrap this home up before its gone! RENT: $1525.00/month, 1248 Square feet, There is NO Fridge and NO PETS allowed. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. $150 one time Admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Rental History, Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.rentfeeder.com, click drop down menu, click "find a rental" and type in address to schedule a viewing or directly apply.