224 Corinna Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

This home has everything for you, eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, tiled floors, dining room, 2 car garage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Dual sinks in master bathroom, Walk-in closets. It has a spacious backyard with concrete patio. The rooms have neutral colors to fit any decor. Built in 2015 - its immaculate, new gated community. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full bathrooms upstairs, half bathroom downstair. Gated community.

Great location off 820

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.