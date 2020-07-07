All apartments in Hurst
224 Corinna Court

224 Corinna Court · No Longer Available
Location

224 Corinna Court, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has everything for you, eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, tiled floors, dining room, 2 car garage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Dual sinks in master bathroom, Walk-in closets. It has a spacious backyard with concrete patio. The rooms have neutral colors to fit any decor. Built in 2015 - its immaculate, new gated community. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full bathrooms upstairs, half bathroom downstair. Gated community.
Great location off 820
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

