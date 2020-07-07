All apartments in Hurst
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:45 PM

1740 Cynthia Lane

1740 Cynthia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Cynthia Lane, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Awesome 3 bed, 2 bath home in Hurst! This 2,017 sqft home provides plenty of space! Living room has a beautiful stone fireplace with built in shelving. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and dining area. Master Suite with attached bathroom! The backyard has a covered patio area and is very large, perfect for pets and guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Cynthia Lane have any available units?
1740 Cynthia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 1740 Cynthia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Cynthia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Cynthia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Cynthia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Cynthia Lane offer parking?
No, 1740 Cynthia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1740 Cynthia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Cynthia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Cynthia Lane have a pool?
No, 1740 Cynthia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Cynthia Lane have accessible units?
No, 1740 Cynthia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Cynthia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Cynthia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Cynthia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 Cynthia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

