Super roomy two bedroom duplex offers big living area with beamed ceiling and corner fireplace. Two full bathrooms. All new hard flooring throughout. New paint and all new appliances. Formal dining could be additional living area. Full size laundry area. Master bedroom enjoys walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Two car carport plus outside storage closet. Ready for a quick move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1610 BROWN Trail have any available units?
1610 BROWN Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 BROWN Trail have?
Some of 1610 BROWN Trail's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 BROWN Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1610 BROWN Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.