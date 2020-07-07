All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 1610 BROWN Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
1610 BROWN Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1610 BROWN Trail

1610 Brown Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1610 Brown Trl, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Super roomy two bedroom duplex offers big living area with beamed ceiling and corner fireplace. Two full bathrooms. All new hard flooring throughout. New paint and all new appliances. Formal dining could be additional living area. Full size laundry area. Master bedroom enjoys walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Two car carport plus outside storage closet. Ready for a quick move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 BROWN Trail have any available units?
1610 BROWN Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 BROWN Trail have?
Some of 1610 BROWN Trail's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 BROWN Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1610 BROWN Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 BROWN Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1610 BROWN Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1610 BROWN Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1610 BROWN Trail offers parking.
Does 1610 BROWN Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 BROWN Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 BROWN Trail have a pool?
No, 1610 BROWN Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1610 BROWN Trail have accessible units?
No, 1610 BROWN Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 BROWN Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 BROWN Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District