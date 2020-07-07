1610 BROWN Trail

Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Super roomy two bedroom duplex offers big living area with beamed ceiling and corner fireplace. Two full bathrooms. All new hard flooring throughout. New paint and all new appliances. Formal dining could be additional living area. Full size laundry area. Master bedroom enjoys walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Two car carport plus outside storage closet. Ready for a quick move in.