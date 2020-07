Amenities

Amazingly Well Maintained Property in the Established Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Available for Move in Immediately. Beautiful Granite Counters, Ample Parking, Large Fenced Backyard, with Mature Shade Trees, New AC for Energy Efficiency, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, and an Open Floor Plan. Pets Are Allowed, Pet Deposit $500, $250 Non-Refundable, No Cats Please, Background and Credit Check Required. For More Details Please Reach Listing Agent.