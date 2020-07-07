All apartments in Hurst
Hurst, TX
125 Corinna Court
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:39 PM

125 Corinna Court

125 Corinna Ct · No Longer Available
Location

125 Corinna Ct, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
125 Corinna Court Available 03/01/20 Charming 3-2.5-2 Townhome in Gated HEB Community! - Charming 3-2.5-2 townhome in gated HEB community! Features include: high ceilings throughout, huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless appliances in kitchen. Open floor concept, great for entertaining! Large dining area and downstairs living room with lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a second living room, utility area with front loading washer and dryer. Large master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, large shower and master bathroom. Master suite also features french doors leading to private balcony. Additional bedrooms on opposite side of home, also featuring large closets. Tons of storage! Centrally located in the HEB area of DFW!

(RLNE4708073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Corinna Court have any available units?
125 Corinna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Corinna Court have?
Some of 125 Corinna Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Corinna Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Corinna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Corinna Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Corinna Court is pet friendly.
Does 125 Corinna Court offer parking?
No, 125 Corinna Court does not offer parking.
Does 125 Corinna Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Corinna Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Corinna Court have a pool?
No, 125 Corinna Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 Corinna Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Corinna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Corinna Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Corinna Court does not have units with dishwashers.

