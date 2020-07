Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home offers plenty of room for parking with a 2 car garage and a carport. This home has been remodeled with new flooring, fresh paint, new dishwasher you must see to appreciate all the work that has been done to this rental. The backyard is amazing with a covered patio, sitting area under the shade trees and 2 storage sheds. Easy access to 820, 183 or 121 makes this a perfect location.