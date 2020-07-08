1216 Irwin Drive

Amenities

Beautiful and updated 4 beds with a bonus room and 2 baths home! A friendly neighborhood with easy access to highways, shopping areas, grocery stores, and much more! Centrally located in the HEB area. Walking distance to Donna Park Elementary and the Public Library. The kitchen includes all appliances. NEW carpet in all rooms and wood-like flooring and the tile floor for the rest of the house. The landscaped backyard with wood privacy fences provides you a perfect area for the outdoor space. Get ready to fall in love with your new home.



1216 Irwin Dr.

Hurst, TX 76053



1731 SQ(+-)

4 Bedroom

2 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

Attached Two Car Garage

Master Suite

Walk-In Closet

BRAND NEW CARPET in Bedrooms

Wood Buring Fireplace

Build-In bookshelves

Large Living Room

Ceiling Fans

Dining Area

Laminate & Carpet Flooring

Large back yard patio

Landscaped Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great HEB Location Near:

Easy Access to 820 & 121

Located Off Bedford Euless Road.

Near NorthEast mall



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



