1216 Irwin Drive

Beautiful and updated 4 beds with a bonus room and 2 baths home! A friendly neighborhood with easy access to highways, shopping areas, grocery stores, and much more! Centrally located in the HEB area. Walking distance to Donna Park Elementary and the Public Library. The kitchen includes all appliances. NEW carpet in all rooms and wood-like flooring and the tile floor for the rest of the house. The landscaped backyard with wood privacy fences provides you a perfect area for the outdoor space. Get ready to fall in love with your new home.
1216 Irwin Dr.
Hurst, TX 76053
1731 SQ(+-)
4 Bedroom
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Attached Two Car Garage
Master Suite
Walk-In Closet
BRAND NEW CARPET in Bedrooms
Wood Buring Fireplace
Build-In bookshelves
Large Living Room
Ceiling Fans
Dining Area
Laminate & Carpet Flooring
Large back yard patio
Landscaped Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
Great HEB Location Near:
Easy Access to 820 & 121
Located Off Bedford Euless Road.
Near NorthEast mall
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
