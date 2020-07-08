All apartments in Hurst
1216 Irwin Drive

1216 Irwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Irwin Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Move-in NOW ~ Apply TODAY~

Beautiful and updated 4 beds with a bonus room and 2 baths home! A friendly neighborhood with easy access to highways, shopping areas, grocery stores, and much more! Centrally located in the HEB area. Walking distance to Donna Park Elementary and the Public Library. The kitchen includes all appliances. NEW carpet in all rooms and wood-like flooring and the tile floor for the rest of the house. The landscaped backyard with wood privacy fences provides you a perfect area for the outdoor space. Get ready to fall in love with your new home.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

1216 Irwin Dr.
Hurst, TX 76053

1731 SQ(+-)
4 Bedroom
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Attached Two Car Garage
Master Suite
Walk-In Closet
BRAND NEW CARPET in Bedrooms
Wood Buring Fireplace
Build-In bookshelves
Large Living Room
Ceiling Fans
Dining Area
Laminate & Carpet Flooring
Large back yard patio
Landscaped Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great HEB Location Near:
Easy Access to 820 & 121
Located Off Bedford Euless Road.
Near NorthEast mall

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
** Owner Agent **

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Irwin Drive have any available units?
1216 Irwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Irwin Drive have?
Some of 1216 Irwin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Irwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Irwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Irwin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Irwin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Irwin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Irwin Drive offers parking.
Does 1216 Irwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Irwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Irwin Drive have a pool?
No, 1216 Irwin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Irwin Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1216 Irwin Drive has accessible units.
Does 1216 Irwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Irwin Drive has units with dishwashers.

