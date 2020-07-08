All apartments in Hurst
1206 Wooded Trail

1206 Wooded Trail
Location

1206 Wooded Trail, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
**Move-in special--$150 off the first month's rent if application is approved by 3/31/2020**

Great 2-story town home that features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in a quaint neighborhood just minutes away from Northeast Mall and major freeways. The property boasts a good sized living room, dining room, great galley kitchen, and 2 car garage. Tenant will have access to community clubhouse and pool! More photos to come soon!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

