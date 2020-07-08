1206 Wooded Trail

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

**Move-in special--$150 off the first month's rent if application is approved by 3/31/2020**



Great 2-story town home that features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in a quaint neighborhood just minutes away from Northeast Mall and major freeways. The property boasts a good sized living room, dining room, great galley kitchen, and 2 car garage. Tenant will have access to community clubhouse and pool! More photos to come soon!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.