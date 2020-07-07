1141 Hurstview Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace carpet oven

Fresh paint and brand new carpeting. Fabulous natural backyard with two pools and underground access to each other thru a tunnel. Weekly pool service is provided. All you have to do is oversee the service and keep the yard clean. Lots of rocks and hills so you will feel you have wandered off the beaten path to a private oasis. Outside permanent storage building.. Fenced, gated and locked backyard. Corner lot, side entry double garage. All windows will have new blinds and yard will be leaf free and the pool will be clean and ready for you on move in.