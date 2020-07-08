1133 Valley View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom two bath 2 car garage home ready for move in. Open concept with large picture window in the family room. Home has been updated and has an open concept from the kitchen to the living area as well as the dining area. Kitchen sports a inviting breakfast and dining bar for entertaining. Large backyard with plenty of room to play and entertain guests. Backyard has a shed with ample storage.