Hurst, TX
1133 Valley View Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:40 PM

1133 Valley View Drive

1133 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Valley View Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom two bath 2 car garage home ready for move in. Open concept with large picture window in the family room. Home has been updated and has an open concept from the kitchen to the living area as well as the dining area. Kitchen sports a inviting breakfast and dining bar for entertaining. Large backyard with plenty of room to play and entertain guests. Backyard has a shed with ample storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Valley View Drive have any available units?
1133 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 1133 Valley View Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1133 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 1133 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 1133 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1133 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Valley View Drive has units with dishwashers.

