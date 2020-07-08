1133 Valley View Drive

Wonderful 3 bedroom two bath 2 car garage home ready for move in. Open concept with large picture window in the family room. Home has been updated and has an open concept from the kitchen to the living area as well as the dining area. Kitchen sports a inviting breakfast and dining bar for entertaining. Large backyard with plenty of room to play and entertain guests. Backyard has a shed with ample storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
