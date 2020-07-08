1109 Greenwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BETTER THAN BRAND NEW! CHARMING home on GORGEOUS lot on cul de sac street. BRAND NEW PAINT, CARPET, CER TILE, and granite in kitchen and both baths. STUNNING living room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Charming breakfast nook with built in china cabinet and bay window overlooking lush green backyard. Cooks delight kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets and fixtures, and HUGE walkin pantry. Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, separate vanities, garden tub and separate tiled shower. Both guest bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and nice size closets. The park like backyard has a covered patio and storage shed. Close to schools, shops, and restaurants!