Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
1029 Barber Street
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

1029 Barber Street

1029 Barber Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Barber Street, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 4-21-20. Great 3-2-1 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Lots of old world charm in this home with mature shade trees on a lovely lot! Nice covered porch with tile inlay, two spacious living areas, two dining, family room with wood laminate flooring has a classic brick fireplace with built-ins on each side. Eat-in kitchen with stainless side by side refrigerator has loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Split bedroom floor plan, extra storage room, master suite with walk-in shower, large backyard with storage building, sprinkler system, spacious covered patio plus partial garage conversion offers versatile spaces. Conveniently located near highways, shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Barber Street have any available units?
1029 Barber Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Barber Street have?
Some of 1029 Barber Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Barber Street currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Barber Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Barber Street pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Barber Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1029 Barber Street offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Barber Street offers parking.
Does 1029 Barber Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Barber Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Barber Street have a pool?
No, 1029 Barber Street does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Barber Street have accessible units?
No, 1029 Barber Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Barber Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Barber Street has units with dishwashers.

