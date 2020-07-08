1029 Barber Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Property available 4-21-20. Great 3-2-1 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Lots of old world charm in this home with mature shade trees on a lovely lot! Nice covered porch with tile inlay, two spacious living areas, two dining, family room with wood laminate flooring has a classic brick fireplace with built-ins on each side. Eat-in kitchen with stainless side by side refrigerator has loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Split bedroom floor plan, extra storage room, master suite with walk-in shower, large backyard with storage building, sprinkler system, spacious covered patio plus partial garage conversion offers versatile spaces. Conveniently located near highways, shopping and restaurants!