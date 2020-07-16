All apartments in Hunt County
Hunt County, TX
111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1

111 Taylor Plaza Dr · (903) 454-2824
Location

111 Taylor Plaza Dr, Hunt County, TX 75402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 10352 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
So many possibilities with the building! This is versatile commercial property that can suit many business models. You MUST SEE this property to get full effect of what it could be. Property offers a welcoming reception and waiting area when you first walk in the doors. Behind reception there is a large file room with built in file cabinets ready to go. Other features of this property are private entry offices, various glass front offices, and a large private atrium in the center of the building for your own use.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 have any available units?
111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunt County.
Does 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 111 Taylor Plaza Drive - 1?
