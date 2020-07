Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access carport concierge

Now offering In-Person, Self-Guided and Virtual Tours! At The Reserve at Fall Creek, residents discover a wealth of fine interior features and state-of-the-art appliances. This luxurious community of one, two and three bedroom apartments is near the Sam Houston Tollway, just moments from the local golf course. Come visit The Reserve at Fall Creek and tour these neighborly Humble, TX apartments. After a day of bass fishing at Lake Houston, come home to your apartment at The Reserve at Fall Creek and fire up the poolside barbecue grills for a delicious meal. Resort-like amenities complement your living experience, giving you immediate destinations for rest, relaxation and fun. The apartment interiors at The Reserve at Fall Creek have everything you need and much more. Homes feature private patios, built-in computer desks, and attached single car garages are available in select models. Our gourmet kitchens are equipped with black appliances, tiled backsplashes and sleek cabinets. ...