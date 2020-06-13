Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Humble, TX

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1279 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog grooming station and dog park. Property includes clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill and fire pit. All units have hardwood floors, walk-in closet, and private balcony or patio. Close to Lake Houston.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
6 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Humble
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
9 Units Available
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Results within 5 miles of Humble
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
228 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom homes are freshly updated and within walking distance to schools. Close to I-69 and Beltway 8 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Hardwood floors, balcony, and pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Humble
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
The Augusta North Houston
12655 Kuykendahl Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1034 sqft
This lavish community has larger apartments with modern updates including crown molding, private terraces and a solarium, and a modern kitchen. On-site fitness center and resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Greater Greenspoint
39 Units Available
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$784
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
Welcome home to Casa Verde. We are an amazing apartment home community located in beautiful Houston, Texas. Conveniently located nearby are the Greenspoint Mall, delicious local dining, and ample shopping opportunities.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
East Little York
10 Units Available
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$619
840 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$845
1214 sqft
Three- and four-bed apartments located on Homestead Road, Houston. Parking, air conditioning, 24-hour maintenance, patio or balcony, accessible, playground, smoke-free units. Pets not allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$754
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Greenspoint
3 Units Available
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
987 sqft
Unique interior design details include fireplace, over-sized closets, black appliances, granite counters and plank wood floors. Private yards, patios and balconies, and storage outside. Pool and playground available on-site with limited access gates.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
18 Units Available
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
932 sqft
Kitchens in all floor plans include pantries. Package receiving and on-site laundry. Sparkling swimming pool with tanning deck. Reach Hardy Toll Road within minutes.

June 2020 Humble Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Humble Rent Report. Humble rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Humble rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Humble Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Humble Rent Report. Humble rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Humble rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Humble rents declined moderately over the past month

Humble rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Humble stand at $1,051 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,286 for a two-bedroom. Humble's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Humble throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Humble rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Humble has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Humble is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Humble's median two-bedroom rent of $1,286 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Humble.
    • While rents in Humble remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Humble than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Humble.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

