Beautiful custom home on large .77 acre lot in highly sought after Aledo ISD. Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, two living areas, plus office. Second & third bedrooms share jack & jill bath with separate vanities and closets. Spacious covered patio and large backyard. Three-car garage. Built in 2013, the home boasts upgraded finishes, an easy, functional layout and a neutral color pallet with established landscaping. Convenient access to I-20.