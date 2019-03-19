All apartments in Hudson Bend
Find more places like 9349 Ranch Road 620 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson Bend, TX
/
9349 Ranch Road 620 South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9349 Ranch Road 620 South

9349 620 Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9349 620 Rd, Hudson Bend, TX 78734

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$100 with a successful lease from me on any property! Call for details. Pet-friendly, and offers one, two & three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located conveniently just steps away from a wide variety of retail shops and popular restaurants. If you, or someone you know, is looking for a new place to live please don't hesitate to contact me. I specialize in finding you the right place. I'm here to help you prioritize your search, and match you to the best options based on your criteria, lifestyle, and needs. Properties are always offering great specials and incentives. I have access to the latest information and can help you or anyone you know to find the perfect home. Remember that my services cost you nothing and are paid for by the apartment communities. I look forward to being of service to you,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9349 Ranch Road 620 South have any available units?
9349 Ranch Road 620 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson Bend, TX.
What amenities does 9349 Ranch Road 620 South have?
Some of 9349 Ranch Road 620 South's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9349 Ranch Road 620 South currently offering any rent specials?
9349 Ranch Road 620 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9349 Ranch Road 620 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9349 Ranch Road 620 South is pet friendly.
Does 9349 Ranch Road 620 South offer parking?
No, 9349 Ranch Road 620 South does not offer parking.
Does 9349 Ranch Road 620 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9349 Ranch Road 620 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9349 Ranch Road 620 South have a pool?
No, 9349 Ranch Road 620 South does not have a pool.
Does 9349 Ranch Road 620 South have accessible units?
No, 9349 Ranch Road 620 South does not have accessible units.
Does 9349 Ranch Road 620 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9349 Ranch Road 620 South has units with dishwashers.
Does 9349 Ranch Road 620 South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9349 Ranch Road 620 South has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Seguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBrushy Creek, TXMarble Falls, TX
Hutto, TXManor, TXHornsby Bend, TXBurnet, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXWimberley, TXTaylor, TXCanyon Lake, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University