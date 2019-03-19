4128 Lago Viento

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Live in LUXURY out by the lake ~ Large spacious floorplan with 3 car garage - Beautiful Lago Viento home boasts hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light! Features include a beautiful view from the upstairs patio, a spacious yard, tons of space throughout, and a gorgeous winding staircase leading upstairs from the foyer. The large kitchen has an island, updated fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Stunning covered patio w/ grill & fireplace is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4408498)