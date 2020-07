Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr gym pet friendly conference room courtyard green community

Apartments in Jersey Village, Northwest Houston. Located at 15000 Philippine Street in Northwest Houston, TX, on Beltway 8 near Highway 290—mere minutes from Houston’s Central Business District, the Galleria and George Bush Intercontinental Airport—the lush grounds and spectacular amenities of The Bellagio Apartments will surround you in a landscape of luxury. With shopping and dining near your door and the Sam Houston Race Park conveniently nearby; your life at The Bellagio will be as rich with entertainment and convenience as it is with style.

The Bellagio offers luxurious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes from 673 to 1,315 square feet of living space, with the ambiance of an exclusive waterfront community. Special apartment features and options include

And all of those amazing features, amenities and options come hand-in-hand with the caring attention of your own Professional Management & Service Team, at the ready to ensure that life in your perfect apartment at The Bell