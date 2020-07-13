Amenities
Watch the Virtual Tour!
Experience the Difference living at Station at Mason Creek apartments (formerly Bent Tree) in Katy, TX. Indulge yourself in our pet friendly, resort-style community which includes spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with towering 10-foot ceilings. Enjoy coming home to faux wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, garden baths, personal USB port, private yards and full-size washers and dryers. Our newly remodeled clubhouse now offers a cyber cafe, media room with Xbox and games, and a fitness facility. Station at Mason Creek offers an array of amenities which include a saltwater swimming pool, poolside veranda with grill, pet park w/ pup wash station and splash pad. Station at Mason Creek is located within the highly rated Katy Independent School District and just a few miles from one of Houston’s major employment center, the Energy Corridor. Our community is the ideal location just minutes away from major freeways, endless shopping, di