Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Station at Mason Creek

21500 Park Row · (281) 377-6569
Location

21500 Park Row, Houston, TX 77449

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1507 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 1707 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2205 · Avail. Aug 13

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0502 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0402 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1603 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Station at Mason Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
trash valet
playground
Watch the Virtual Tour!

Experience the Difference living at Station at Mason Creek apartments (formerly Bent Tree) in Katy, TX. Indulge yourself in our pet friendly, resort-style community which includes spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with towering 10-foot ceilings. Enjoy coming home to faux wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, garden baths, personal USB port, private yards and full-size washers and dryers. Our newly remodeled clubhouse now offers a cyber cafe, media room with Xbox and games, and a fitness facility. Station at Mason Creek offers an array of amenities which include a saltwater swimming pool, poolside veranda with grill, pet park w/ pup wash station and splash pad. Station at Mason Creek is located within the highly rated Katy Independent School District and just a few miles from one of Houston’s major employment center, the Energy Corridor. Our community is the ideal location just minutes away from major freeways, endless shopping, di

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance $30, Trash $11
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $80/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Station at Mason Creek have any available units?
Station at Mason Creek has 28 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Station at Mason Creek have?
Some of Station at Mason Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station at Mason Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Station at Mason Creek is offering the following rent specials: Check out our New Specials! $350 off June’s rent if move in by June 15th! Call or Email us NOW for more Details!
Is Station at Mason Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Station at Mason Creek is pet friendly.
Does Station at Mason Creek offer parking?
Yes, Station at Mason Creek offers parking.
Does Station at Mason Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Station at Mason Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Station at Mason Creek have a pool?
Yes, Station at Mason Creek has a pool.
Does Station at Mason Creek have accessible units?
No, Station at Mason Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Station at Mason Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station at Mason Creek has units with dishwashers.
