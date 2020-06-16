All apartments in Hornsby Bend
Find more places like 5610 Netleaf Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hornsby Bend, TX
/
5610 Netleaf Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

5610 Netleaf Road

5610 Netleaf Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hornsby Bend
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5610 Netleaf Road, Hornsby Bend, TX 78724

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Forest Bluff Single Level 2004-Built 1767sqft 3br+Study/Office & 2 Full Bathrooms ::: Bright & Spacious Floorplan
w/ Large Kitchen/Dining Combo & Breakfast Bar open to Familyroom w/ Arcadia Glass Door to Private Backyard backs to field/no homes behind * Great Curb Appeal w/ Covered Front Porch and Oak Trees * Oversized Utility room/Pantry * Master Walk-in Closet/Separate Shower & Tub * Laminate Wood & Tile Flooring, No Carpet * Pets welcome. Refrigerator included. New fence coming.

Listed by Pathfinder Property Management
Broker: Kimberly Ann Parker
kimberly@pathfindertexas.com
512-731-7395
Forest Bluff Single Level 2004-Built 1767sqft 3br+Study/Office & 2 Full Bathrooms ::: Bright & Spacious Floorplan
w/ Large Kitchen/Dining Combo & Breakfast Bar open to Familyroom w/ Arcadia Glass Door to Private Backyard backs to field/no homes behind * Great Curb Appeal w/ Covered Front Porch and Oak Trees * Oversized Utility room/Pantry * Master Walk-in Closet/Separate Shower & Tub * Laminate Wood & Tile Flooring, No Carpet * Pets welcome. Refrigerator included. New fence coming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Netleaf Road have any available units?
5610 Netleaf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hornsby Bend, TX.
What amenities does 5610 Netleaf Road have?
Some of 5610 Netleaf Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Netleaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Netleaf Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Netleaf Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Netleaf Road is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Netleaf Road offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Netleaf Road does offer parking.
Does 5610 Netleaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Netleaf Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Netleaf Road have a pool?
No, 5610 Netleaf Road does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Netleaf Road have accessible units?
No, 5610 Netleaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Netleaf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 Netleaf Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Netleaf Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5610 Netleaf Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hornsby Bend Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHornsby Bend Apartments with Parking
Hornsby Bend Apartments with Washer-DryerHornsby Bend Dog Friendly Apartments
Hornsby Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
Southwestern University