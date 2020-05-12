All apartments in Hornsby Bend
Find more places like 3408 Caleb Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hornsby Bend, TX
/
3408 Caleb Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

3408 Caleb Drive

3408 Caleb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hornsby Bend
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3408 Caleb Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
3408 Caleb Drive Available 06/01/20 Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Home in Austin's Colony with Faux wood flooring - 2000+square feet! Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with attached 2 car garage. Large home, 2 living, 2 dining with open floor plan & high ceilings. Nuetral interior paint and faux wood floor through out. ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE large fenced yard in very desirable Austin's Colony. Master walk in closet. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Great neighborhood, w/ community pool, playground, down the street from Colorado River Park. Close commute to Airport, UT or Downtown (15- 20 minutes))

(RLNE2590557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Caleb Drive have any available units?
3408 Caleb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hornsby Bend, TX.
What amenities does 3408 Caleb Drive have?
Some of 3408 Caleb Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Caleb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Caleb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Caleb Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Caleb Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Caleb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Caleb Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Caleb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Caleb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Caleb Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3408 Caleb Drive has a pool.
Does 3408 Caleb Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Caleb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Caleb Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Caleb Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Caleb Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Caleb Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hornsby Bend Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHornsby Bend Apartments with ParkingHornsby Bend Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Hornsby Bend Dog Friendly ApartmentsHornsby Bend Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
Southwestern University