Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

3408 Caleb Drive Available 06/01/20 Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Home in Austin's Colony with Faux wood flooring - 2000+square feet! Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with attached 2 car garage. Large home, 2 living, 2 dining with open floor plan & high ceilings. Nuetral interior paint and faux wood floor through out. ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE large fenced yard in very desirable Austin's Colony. Master walk in closet. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Great neighborhood, w/ community pool, playground, down the street from Colorado River Park. Close commute to Airport, UT or Downtown (15- 20 minutes))



(RLNE2590557)