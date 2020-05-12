Amenities
3408 Caleb Drive Available 06/01/20 Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Home in Austin's Colony with Faux wood flooring - 2000+square feet! Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with attached 2 car garage. Large home, 2 living, 2 dining with open floor plan & high ceilings. Nuetral interior paint and faux wood floor through out. ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE large fenced yard in very desirable Austin's Colony. Master walk in closet. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Great neighborhood, w/ community pool, playground, down the street from Colorado River Park. Close commute to Airport, UT or Downtown (15- 20 minutes))
