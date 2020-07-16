9160 Putteet Road

Amenities
KEY FEATURES: *** FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES ***
Address : 9160 Putteet Drive, Cresson, TX 76035
~ NEW CONSTRUCTION
~ FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES
~ Single Family Home
~ 3 Bed / 2 Bath
~ 1160 SF
~ NO APPLICATION FEE
~ NO Processing Fee
INTERIOR AMENITIES
- Spacious master suite with walk-in closet
- NEW kitchen with Formica counter tops, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel sink
- NEW refrigerator, electric 4-burner stove/oven & dishwasher
- NEW ceramic tile floor throughout - low maintenance & easy to clean
- NEW designer-selected interior wall paint
- NEW bathrooms with vanity top, lavatory sink with polished chrome finish, & eco-saver flush toilets
- Separate laundry area with NEW washer & dryer
- White-washed aluminum mini blinds
- Contemporary light fixtures with designer touch
- Ceiling fans in living room & master suite
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Pets up to 30 lb welcomed! (2 maximum)
- Ask about weekly cleaning service available for $100/mo!
PROPERTY OVERVIEW
~ Spacious open floor plan
~ Country-style living with grassy open space
~ Energy efficient & low maintenance home
~ Abundant natural daylight, ample windows & patio door
~ Close to cities, work, schools, shops & EVERYTHING you need!!
~ Quiet & secluded residential community
~ Ample open parking spaces
~ Professional on-site Property Management
~ Fort Worth, Granbury, Benbrook, Weatherford, Aledo, Cleburne, Godley, Burleson, Cresson
WHY CRESSON PODS ?
~ Exceptional Value - Single Family Home with apartment price
~ Added Privacy - Detached Single Family Home with NO SHARED WALLS
~ Care Free & Maintenance Free Life Style - Professionally maintained by On-Site Management
~ NO Yard Maintenance- Professionally maintained by On-Site Management
~ Mobile Friendly Residents Website - ePay, online account, track maintenance, etc : https://buildium.wistia.com/medias/10z4l0unni
~ Fiber Optic 100M+ High Speed Internet READY - Stream anything you want. Are you GAMED?
PREMIUM LOCATION
~ Granbury School District
~ Minutes to major freeways I-20, I-820, TX 377 & TX 171
~ Minutes to Fort Worth, Granbury, Benbrook, Weatherford, Aledo, Cleburne, Godley, Burleson
~ Minutes to EVERYTHING you need!!
~ Lake Granbury & Benbrook Lake recreation areas
~ City of Cresson is a wonderful place to call HOME!
NEAR BY CITIES
~ Fort Worth - 20 Miles
~ Granbury - 10 Miles
~ Benbrook - 13 Miles
~ White Settlement - 17 Miles
~ Cleburne - 18 Miles
~ Godley - 7 Miles
~ Burleson - 20 Miles
~ Weatherford - 20 Miles
~ Joshua - 15 Miles
~ Aledo - 13 Miles
~ Willow Park - 20 Miles
~ Crowley - 16 Miles