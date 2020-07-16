9160 Putteet Road

Amenities

KEY FEATURES: *** FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES ***



Address : 9160 Putteet Drive, Cresson, TX 76035



~ NEW CONSTRUCTION

~ FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES

~ Single Family Home

~ 3 Bed / 2 Bath

~ 1160 SF

~ NO APPLICATION FEE

~ NO Processing Fee



INTERIOR AMENITIES

- Spacious master suite with walk-in closet

- NEW kitchen with Formica counter tops, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel sink

- NEW refrigerator, electric 4-burner stove/oven & dishwasher

- NEW ceramic tile floor throughout - low maintenance & easy to clean

- NEW designer-selected interior wall paint

- NEW bathrooms with vanity top, lavatory sink with polished chrome finish, & eco-saver flush toilets

- Separate laundry area with NEW washer & dryer

- White-washed aluminum mini blinds

- Contemporary light fixtures with designer touch

- Ceiling fans in living room & master suite



ADDITIONAL FEATURES

- Pets up to 30 lb welcomed! (2 maximum)

- Ask about weekly cleaning service available for $100/mo!

PROPERTY OVERVIEW

~ Spacious open floor plan

~ Country-style living with grassy open space

~ Energy efficient & low maintenance home

~ Abundant natural daylight, ample windows & patio door

~ Close to cities, work, schools, shops & EVERYTHING you need!!

~ Quiet & secluded residential community

~ Ample open parking spaces

~ Professional on-site Property Management

~ Fort Worth, Granbury, Benbrook, Weatherford, Aledo, Cleburne, Godley, Burleson, Cresson



WHY CRESSON PODS ?

~ Exceptional Value - Single Family Home with apartment price

~ Added Privacy - Detached Single Family Home with NO SHARED WALLS

~ Care Free & Maintenance Free Life Style - Professionally maintained by On-Site Management

~ NO Yard Maintenance- Professionally maintained by On-Site Management

~ Mobile Friendly Residents Website - ePay, online account, track maintenance, etc : https://buildium.wistia.com/medias/10z4l0unni

~ Fiber Optic 100M+ High Speed Internet READY - Stream anything you want. Are you GAMED?



PREMIUM LOCATION



~ Granbury School District

~ Minutes to major freeways I-20, I-820, TX 377 & TX 171

~ Minutes to Fort Worth, Granbury, Benbrook, Weatherford, Aledo, Cleburne, Godley, Burleson

~ Minutes to EVERYTHING you need!!

~ Lake Granbury & Benbrook Lake recreation areas

~ City of Cresson is a wonderful place to call HOME!



NEAR BY CITIES



~ Fort Worth - 20 Miles

~ Granbury - 10 Miles

~ Benbrook - 13 Miles

~ White Settlement - 17 Miles

~ Cleburne - 18 Miles

~ Godley - 7 Miles

~ Burleson - 20 Miles

~ Weatherford - 20 Miles

~ Joshua - 15 Miles

~ Aledo - 13 Miles

~ Willow Park - 20 Miles

~ Crowley - 16 Miles