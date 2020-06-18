400 MEADOWBROOK DR

Amenities

This is "the" home most everyone can identify in Hollywood Park. Easy access to 281 and 1604 and minutes from the airport. Contemporary, mini-fortress on highly visible, corner lot off Voigt Dr. 2 bed/2 bath architectural masterpiece with imported marble and stone, stained glass window, Pella windows, partially finished attic, art niches galore, Subzero and Wolf appliances included. Sauna in master bath. Originally a 1958 home re-built to modern standards. Oversized back patio, carport, mature trees, landscape lighting, full sprinkler system. A must see!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Schedule your showing today!!