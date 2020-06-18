All apartments in Hollywood Park
400 MEADOWBROOK DR

400 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

400 Meadowbrook Drive, Hollywood Park, TX 78232
Hollywood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
sauna
This is "the" home most everyone can identify in Hollywood Park. Easy access to 281 and 1604 and minutes from the airport. Contemporary, mini-fortress on highly visible, corner lot off Voigt Dr. 2 bed/2 bath architectural masterpiece with imported marble and stone, stained glass window, Pella windows, partially finished attic, art niches galore, Subzero and Wolf appliances included. Sauna in master bath. Originally a 1958 home re-built to modern standards. Oversized back patio, carport, mature trees, landscape lighting, full sprinkler system. A must see!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 MEADOWBROOK DR have any available units?
400 MEADOWBROOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood Park, TX.
Is 400 MEADOWBROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
400 MEADOWBROOK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 MEADOWBROOK DR pet-friendly?
No, 400 MEADOWBROOK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood Park.
Does 400 MEADOWBROOK DR offer parking?
Yes, 400 MEADOWBROOK DR does offer parking.
Does 400 MEADOWBROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 MEADOWBROOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 MEADOWBROOK DR have a pool?
No, 400 MEADOWBROOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 400 MEADOWBROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 400 MEADOWBROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 400 MEADOWBROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 MEADOWBROOK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 MEADOWBROOK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 MEADOWBROOK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
