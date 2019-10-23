All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 831 Shady Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
831 Shady Meadow Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:36 PM

831 Shady Meadow Drive

831 Shady Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

831 Shady Meadow Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with sparkling pool and water feature! Soaring 2 story ceilings, hand scraped hardwoods, Irion baluster staircase and crown molding throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, double ovens, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and coffee bar. Game room and media room provide lots of space for entertaining. The backyard oasis includes large backyard, pergola covered patio and outside storage. This one won't last long! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Shady Meadow Drive have any available units?
831 Shady Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 831 Shady Meadow Drive have?
Some of 831 Shady Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Shady Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
831 Shady Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Shady Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Shady Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 831 Shady Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 831 Shady Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 831 Shady Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Shady Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Shady Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 831 Shady Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 831 Shady Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 831 Shady Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Shady Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Shady Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Shady Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Shady Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District