831 Shady Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with sparkling pool and water feature! Soaring 2 story ceilings, hand scraped hardwoods, Irion baluster staircase and crown molding throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, double ovens, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and coffee bar. Game room and media room provide lots of space for entertaining. The backyard oasis includes large backyard, pergola covered patio and outside storage. This one won't last long! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.