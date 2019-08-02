All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated August 2 2019

438 Moran Drive

438 Moran Drive · No Longer Available
Location

438 Moran Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Incredible updated home w spacious floorplan in the sought after community of Highland Shores! The living area greets you w vaulted ceilings, skylights & a gas fireplace. Dinner gatherings are elegant in the formal dining area. Let this kitchen inspire your inner chef w a gas stove, SS appliances, pantry, granite & breakfast area. Retreat to your luxurious master w patio access & spa bath w soaking tub, frameless dual shower, walk-in closet & 2nd coat closet. The 4th bedroom is huge w vaulted ceilings & a fireplace-perfect for a gameroom or flex space. Enjoy evenings outside on your patio or relax in the yard w mature trees! Just a short distance to schools, parks, pools & jogging paths completes the package!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Moran Drive have any available units?
438 Moran Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 438 Moran Drive have?
Some of 438 Moran Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Moran Drive currently offering any rent specials?
438 Moran Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Moran Drive pet-friendly?
No, 438 Moran Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 438 Moran Drive offer parking?
Yes, 438 Moran Drive offers parking.
Does 438 Moran Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Moran Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Moran Drive have a pool?
Yes, 438 Moran Drive has a pool.
Does 438 Moran Drive have accessible units?
No, 438 Moran Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Moran Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 Moran Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 Moran Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 Moran Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

