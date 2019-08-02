438 Moran Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Incredible updated home w spacious floorplan in the sought after community of Highland Shores! The living area greets you w vaulted ceilings, skylights & a gas fireplace. Dinner gatherings are elegant in the formal dining area. Let this kitchen inspire your inner chef w a gas stove, SS appliances, pantry, granite & breakfast area. Retreat to your luxurious master w patio access & spa bath w soaking tub, frameless dual shower, walk-in closet & 2nd coat closet. The 4th bedroom is huge w vaulted ceilings & a fireplace-perfect for a gameroom or flex space. Enjoy evenings outside on your patio or relax in the yard w mature trees! Just a short distance to schools, parks, pools & jogging paths completes the package!