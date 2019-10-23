3103 Green Hollow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home in highly sought after Highland Village. This home offers a fantastic floor plan with an open concept kitchen & living space with view of the gorgeous backyard. The study can be used as a 4th bedroom, two of the bedrooms have been combined into one turning it into a suite. The master bedroom is spacious with a sitting area. The backyard features lush landscaping with beautiful views. Refrigerator to stay, cooktop in the kitchen is an induction and special pots and pans are needed in order for it to work properly. Do not miss out on this one!