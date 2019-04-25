All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:09 AM

232 Patricia Lane

232 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

232 Patricia Lane, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home located in an established neighborhood. Open kitchen into the family room, large dining room or second living room. Master bedroom downstairs, other bedrooms upstairs with game room and 2 bathrooms. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $2,200.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

