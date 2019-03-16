All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 2145 Tartan Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
2145 Tartan Trail
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:58 AM

2145 Tartan Trail

2145 Tartan Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2145 Tartan Trail, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Yard Care Included! Beautiful 2-story 4 BR, 2.5 BA brick home with 3-car garage. Hand-scraped hardwoods floors throughout. Custom ceiling fans. Library shelving in formal living area. Living area 2 has brick fireplace with gas logs. Wet bar in formal dining. Separate breakfast area. SS Appliances. Granite counter tops. 4 burner gas cook top. Large master suite with plenty of room for sitting area, 2 walk in closets. Bath 2 has dual sinks.Shady back yard deck. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Tartan Trail have any available units?
2145 Tartan Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2145 Tartan Trail have?
Some of 2145 Tartan Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Tartan Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Tartan Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Tartan Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Tartan Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Tartan Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2145 Tartan Trail offers parking.
Does 2145 Tartan Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 Tartan Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Tartan Trail have a pool?
No, 2145 Tartan Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Tartan Trail have accessible units?
No, 2145 Tartan Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Tartan Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 Tartan Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 Tartan Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2145 Tartan Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District