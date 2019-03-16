2145 Tartan Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Yard Care Included! Beautiful 2-story 4 BR, 2.5 BA brick home with 3-car garage. Hand-scraped hardwoods floors throughout. Custom ceiling fans. Library shelving in formal living area. Living area 2 has brick fireplace with gas logs. Wet bar in formal dining. Separate breakfast area. SS Appliances. Granite counter tops. 4 burner gas cook top. Large master suite with plenty of room for sitting area, 2 walk in closets. Bath 2 has dual sinks.Shady back yard deck. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.