.Totally updated!!! Located in the shopping MECCA of Highland Village! Fresh paint with stunning accent walls highlight the slate tile in the family and kitchen area. Wood floors in the soaring entry flanked by the study and formal dining. Lots of kitchen space with granite tops and plenty of storage with additional work space on the island. Large master suite with cozy fireplace with a master bath area with his and her closets. Oversized kids rooms with 10 foot ceilings. Massive 12 foot deep pool with hot tub for those relaxing evenings. Additional wood deck installed for room to entertain. Oversized three car garage located in a Cul de Sac on almost a third of an acres. Best schools in Lewisville ISD!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Glasgow Court have any available units?
106 Glasgow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 106 Glasgow Court have?
Some of 106 Glasgow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Glasgow Court currently offering any rent specials?
106 Glasgow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.