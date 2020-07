Amenities

Fantastic Opportunity to Rent Charming Home in the Park Cities! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Separate Dining Room and Den-Study. Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout. Living Room with Fireplace. Home has Direct access to Katy Trail. Walk to all the Shops and Restaurants of Knox Henderson from property. HPISD, Armstrong Elementary. A Must See!