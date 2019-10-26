4807 Abbott Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Highland Park Mid-Century Modern offered to the open market for the first time. A rare opportunity, this restored mid-century modern gem was created with an elegant architectural use of space. Soaring angular ceilings and original elements have been preserved and infused with modern day technologies. Choose your configuration of spaces and area to enhance your lifestyle. Great room encompasses 360-degree views of inside and outside the property. Open kitchen-living area provides pleasurable space for entertaining as well as serenity. Escape to the cozy den or elevated study to complete your day. Enjoy the exceptional location across from Abbott Park & steps from the Katy Trail and establishments of Knox Street.