4749 Bowser Court

Unit Amenities fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Our luxury apartments in Highland Park invite you to put down roots and make yourself at home — without all the home maintenance. Elevate your living experience at our Highland Park apartments for rent.

Find your home in one of our thoughtfully updated 2- and 3-story Brownstones. Newly renovated Town Homes with updated features like Nest Thermostats, Spacious Floor plans, Fireplaces, and oversized 2 car garages. We're nestled in the best area of Highland Park, across the street to Whole Foods, Minutes from Uptown/ Downtown Dallas, Love Field Airport, and seconds from the Dallas Tollway. Alto Highland Park is the ONLY true fully rented apartment home and townhome community in Highland Park and the best part is we are in the Highland Park ISD!



Come by and see a townhome for yourself and make Alto Highland Park Brownstones your new home!



*The images shown may represent the range of offerings, or be for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the town home itself. Please contact our office for more information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.