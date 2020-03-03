All apartments in Highland Park
4749 Bowser Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:47 AM

4749 Bowser Court

4749 Bowser Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4749 Bowser Ct, Highland Park, TX 75219

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Our luxury apartments in Highland Park invite you to put down roots and make yourself at home — without all the home maintenance. Elevate your living experience at our Highland Park apartments for rent.
Find your home in one of our thoughtfully updated 2- and 3-story Brownstones. Newly renovated Town Homes with updated features like Nest Thermostats, Spacious Floor plans, Fireplaces, and oversized 2 car garages. We're nestled in the best area of Highland Park, across the street to Whole Foods, Minutes from Uptown/ Downtown Dallas, Love Field Airport, and seconds from the Dallas Tollway. Alto Highland Park is the ONLY true fully rented apartment home and townhome community in Highland Park and the best part is we are in the Highland Park ISD!

Come by and see a townhome for yourself and make Alto Highland Park Brownstones your new home!

*The images shown may represent the range of offerings, or be for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the town home itself. Please contact our office for more information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 Bowser Court have any available units?
4749 Bowser Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4749 Bowser Court have?
Some of 4749 Bowser Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4749 Bowser Court currently offering any rent specials?
4749 Bowser Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 Bowser Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4749 Bowser Court is pet friendly.
Does 4749 Bowser Court offer parking?
Yes, 4749 Bowser Court offers parking.
Does 4749 Bowser Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4749 Bowser Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 Bowser Court have a pool?
No, 4749 Bowser Court does not have a pool.
Does 4749 Bowser Court have accessible units?
No, 4749 Bowser Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 Bowser Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4749 Bowser Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4749 Bowser Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4749 Bowser Court does not have units with air conditioning.

