4733 Bowser Avenue

Amenities
Upscale boutique luxury living in prestigious Highland Park!A MUST SEE CORNER UNIT walking distance to Whole Foods,top restaurants & shops!Located in award winning HPISD school district.This property features on-site maint & mgmt,24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool,pet friendly walking trails,clubhouse and coffee bar,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,playground,controlled access parking & much more.Spacious townhome unit w high end amenities found in condo projects including:farm sinks,high ceilings, custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package, nest thermostats,wine refrigeratior,2 car attached garage and fenced in front yard.