Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
4733 Bowser Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4733 Bowser Avenue

4733 Bowser Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4733 Bowser Ct, Highland Park, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale boutique luxury living in prestigious Highland Park!A MUST SEE CORNER UNIT walking distance to Whole Foods,top restaurants & shops!Located in award winning HPISD school district.This property features on-site maint & mgmt,24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool,pet friendly walking trails,clubhouse and coffee bar,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,playground,controlled access parking & much more.Spacious townhome unit w high end amenities found in condo projects including:farm sinks,high ceilings, custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package, nest thermostats,wine refrigeratior,2 car attached garage and fenced in front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4733 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4733 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4733 Bowser Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 Bowser Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4733 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4733 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4733 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4733 Bowser Avenue has a pool.
Does 4733 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4733 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 Bowser Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4733 Bowser Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

