Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This home is a beautiful cottage in West Highland Park. It has been completely remodeled within the last couple years-- all new systems, new stainless steal appliances, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, and new landscaping in the front and back yard. There are hardwoods throughout and the interior wall color is Revere Pewter which complements any style of interior design. Don't miss out on living in this cozy neighborhood! Go see today!