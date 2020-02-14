4512 Southern Avenue

Amenities

2019 remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage, 3.5 spacious bath and built in cabinets, walk in closets, huge family room, computer station. Gourmet kitchen, Thermador and GE appliances, bar with wine cooler. Wood floor down, upgrade carpet upstairs, fireplace. Located in walking distance to Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Village. Info provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed should be verified. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify schools and measurements, restrictions, Rent+$5000 security dept, $500 no-refundable deposit per pet, all money in certify checks, Tenant must have renters insurance the landlord must be listed as additional interest before keys are issued.Landlord pay water and land escaping.