Highland Park, TX
4512 Southern Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

4512 Southern Avenue

4512 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Southern Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2019 remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage, 3.5 spacious bath and built in cabinets, walk in closets, huge family room, computer station. Gourmet kitchen, Thermador and GE appliances, bar with wine cooler. Wood floor down, upgrade carpet upstairs, fireplace. Located in walking distance to Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Village. Info provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed should be verified. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify schools and measurements, restrictions, Rent+$5000 security dept, $500 no-refundable deposit per pet, all money in certify checks, Tenant must have renters insurance the landlord must be listed as additional interest before keys are issued.Landlord pay water and land escaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Southern Avenue have any available units?
4512 Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4512 Southern Avenue have?
Some of 4512 Southern Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 Southern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4512 Southern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Southern Avenue offers parking.
Does 4512 Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 4512 Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4512 Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Southern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 Southern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 Southern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

