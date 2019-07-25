All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

4505 Southern Avenue

4505 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4505 Southern Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful French style 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath family home with a large back house and detached garage. This home is walking distance to Bradfield and Highland Park Village and has easy North and Southbound access to the Dallas North Tollway via Mockingbird, but off of the busier streets. This home is a rare find with guest house over a 3 car garage and air-conditioned workshop or office or craft room. The guest house can be used as guest quarters or family game and entertainment space with a kitchenette and bar and full bathroom with a 1,300 square foot great room. There is also a beautiful outdoor living area between the main house and the guest house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Southern Avenue have any available units?
4505 Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4505 Southern Avenue have?
Some of 4505 Southern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Southern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4505 Southern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Southern Avenue offers parking.
Does 4505 Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 4505 Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4505 Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4505 Southern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4505 Southern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4505 Southern Avenue has units with air conditioning.

