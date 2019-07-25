4505 Southern Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful French style 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath family home with a large back house and detached garage. This home is walking distance to Bradfield and Highland Park Village and has easy North and Southbound access to the Dallas North Tollway via Mockingbird, but off of the busier streets. This home is a rare find with guest house over a 3 car garage and air-conditioned workshop or office or craft room. The guest house can be used as guest quarters or family game and entertainment space with a kitchenette and bar and full bathroom with a 1,300 square foot great room. There is also a beautiful outdoor living area between the main house and the guest house.