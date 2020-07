Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Attractive condo with a great floor plan and lots of light. Wood floors throughout the main living areas. Oversized master bedroom with separate His and Her bathroom areas. The unit also offers a secondary living space that can serve as either a private den or a study. Unit can remain furnished for an additional cost.