Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Renovated 1920's home on a beautiful .79 acre corner lot in a coveted block, just east of the Dallas Country Club. Features include 10' ceilings, generous room sizes, French doors overlooking the large backyard, pool, cabana and 3-car garage. Additional cabana with 2 bathrooms and 693 sqft. guest quarters. **This property has been re-platted with the adjacent lot for a combined 165 feet of frontage. Landlord will only approve a 1 year lease.