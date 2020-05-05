3119 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated Highland Park Duplex across from SMU, close to Mockingbird Station and HP Village. Updated but kept the character and charm, arched doorways, glass doorknobs, central HVAC, tankless WH, crushed granite kitchen sink, and more! Features: Hardwood floors, ss appliances, Fisher Paykel refrigerator, gas range, Asko dishwasher, granite, art deco backsplash, crown molding, and more. The downstairs bath features a frameless shower door, river rock. Upstairs bath, bath and shower combo, built-in cabinets, decorative lighting. The mudroom offers built-in cabinets, built-in sink, full-size washer and dryer, room for freezer. 2 car covered garage spaces available.