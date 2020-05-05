All apartments in Highland Park
Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
3119 Mockingbird Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:44 PM

3119 Mockingbird Lane

3119 Mockingbird Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Mockingbird Ln, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated Highland Park Duplex across from SMU, close to Mockingbird Station and HP Village. Updated but kept the character and charm, arched doorways, glass doorknobs, central HVAC, tankless WH, crushed granite kitchen sink, and more! Features: Hardwood floors, ss appliances, Fisher Paykel refrigerator, gas range, Asko dishwasher, granite, art deco backsplash, crown molding, and more. The downstairs bath features a frameless shower door, river rock. Upstairs bath, bath and shower combo, built-in cabinets, decorative lighting. The mudroom offers built-in cabinets, built-in sink, full-size washer and dryer, room for freezer. 2 car covered garage spaces available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
3119 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3119 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 3119 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 3119 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 3119 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 3119 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 3119 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3119 Mockingbird Lane has units with air conditioning.

