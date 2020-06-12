/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM
110 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hickory Creek, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd, Hickory Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size
Results within 1 mile of Hickory Creek
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
26 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Results within 5 miles of Hickory Creek
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
34 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
931 sqft
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
18 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
983 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1109 sqft
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1189 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
132 Units Available
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1112 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lakepointe
26 Units Available
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lewisville Valley
9 Units Available
Villas at Waterchase
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
963 sqft
Abundant storage throughout every home with walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, and additional outdoor storage off of patio/balcony. Playground and lighted sports court for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool. Five minutes to I-35E.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1072 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1255 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
889 sqft
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
2 Units Available
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeland in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Results within 10 miles of Hickory Creek
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
38 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
89 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
